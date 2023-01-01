10 Ghanaian cedis to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert GHS to UAH at the real exchange rate

10 ghs
32.42 uah

1.00000 GHS = 3.24190 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:30 UTC
GHS to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 UAH
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.046287.05641.433711.65420.961618.5487
1GBP1.1534711.20675100.4161.653731.908061.1091821.3952
1USD0.955850.828672183.2121.37041.581150.919117.7296
1INR0.01148680.009958560.012017510.01646880.01900150.01104530.213065

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GHS3.24190 UAH
5 GHS16.20950 UAH
10 GHS32.41900 UAH
20 GHS64.83800 UAH
50 GHS162.09500 UAH
100 GHS324.19000 UAH
250 GHS810.47500 UAH
500 GHS1620.95000 UAH
1000 GHS3241.90000 UAH
2000 GHS6483.80000 UAH
5000 GHS16209.50000 UAH
10000 GHS32419.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Ghanaian Cedi
1 UAH0.30846 GHS
5 UAH1.54230 GHS
10 UAH3.08461 GHS
20 UAH6.16922 GHS
50 UAH15.42305 GHS
100 UAH30.84610 GHS
250 UAH77.11525 GHS
500 UAH154.23050 GHS
1000 UAH308.46100 GHS
2000 UAH616.92200 GHS
5000 UAH1542.30500 GHS
10000 UAH3084.61000 GHS