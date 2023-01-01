1 Ghanaian cedi to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert GHS to SZL at the real exchange rate

1 ghs
1.71 szl

1.00000 GHS = 1.70840 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:17 UTC
GHS to SZL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 SZL
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Swazi Lilangeni
1 GHS1.70840 SZL
5 GHS8.54200 SZL
10 GHS17.08400 SZL
20 GHS34.16800 SZL
50 GHS85.42000 SZL
100 GHS170.84000 SZL
250 GHS427.10000 SZL
500 GHS854.20000 SZL
1000 GHS1708.40000 SZL
2000 GHS3416.80000 SZL
5000 GHS8542.00000 SZL
10000 GHS17084.00000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SZL0.58535 GHS
5 SZL2.92673 GHS
10 SZL5.85345 GHS
20 SZL11.70690 GHS
50 SZL29.26725 GHS
100 SZL58.53450 GHS
250 SZL146.33625 GHS
500 SZL292.67250 GHS
1000 SZL585.34500 GHS
2000 SZL1170.69000 GHS
5000 SZL2926.72500 GHS
10000 SZL5853.45000 GHS