10 Ghanaian cedis to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert GHS to PGK at the real exchange rate

10 ghs
3.29 pgk

1.00000 GHS = 0.32926 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:54 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GHS to PGK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 PGK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866651.0467587.09221.433471.648940.961718.5405
1GBP1.1538711.2078100.4921.654021.902651.1096821.393
1USD0.955350.827952183.20251.369451.57530.9187517.7124
1INR0.01148210.009951040.012018910.01645920.01893330.01104230.212883

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 GHS0.32926 PGK
5 GHS1.64629 PGK
10 GHS3.29257 PGK
20 GHS6.58514 PGK
50 GHS16.46285 PGK
100 GHS32.92570 PGK
250 GHS82.31425 PGK
500 GHS164.62850 PGK
1000 GHS329.25700 PGK
2000 GHS658.51400 PGK
5000 GHS1646.28500 PGK
10000 GHS3292.57000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Ghanaian Cedi
1 PGK3.03714 GHS
5 PGK15.18570 GHS
10 PGK30.37140 GHS
20 PGK60.74280 GHS
50 PGK151.85700 GHS
100 PGK303.71400 GHS
250 PGK759.28500 GHS
500 PGK1518.57000 GHS
1000 PGK3037.14000 GHS
2000 PGK6074.28000 GHS
5000 PGK15185.70000 GHS
10000 PGK30371.40000 GHS