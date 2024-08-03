10 thousand British pounds sterling to US dollars

Convert GBP to USD at the real exchange rate

10,000 gbp
12,805 usd

£1.000 GBP = $1.281 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.30101.3010
Low1.27261.2494
Average1.28821.2747
Change0.39%2.13%
1 GBP to USD stats

The performance of GBP to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3010 and a 30 day low of 1.2726. This means the 30 day average was 1.2882. The change for GBP to USD was 0.39.

The performance of GBP to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3010 and a 90 day low of 1.2494. This means the 90 day average was 1.2747. The change for GBP to USD was 2.13.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / US Dollar
1 GBP1.28050 USD
5 GBP6.40250 USD
10 GBP12.80500 USD
20 GBP25.61000 USD
50 GBP64.02500 USD
100 GBP128.05000 USD
250 GBP320.12500 USD
500 GBP640.25000 USD
1000 GBP1,280.50000 USD
2000 GBP2,561.00000 USD
5000 GBP6,402.50000 USD
10000 GBP12,805.00000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 USD0.78095 GBP
5 USD3.90473 GBP
10 USD7.80945 GBP
20 USD15.61890 GBP
50 USD39.04725 GBP
100 USD78.09450 GBP
250 USD195.23625 GBP
500 USD390.47250 GBP
1000 USD780.94500 GBP
2000 USD1,561.89000 GBP
5000 USD3,904.72500 GBP
10000 USD7,809.45000 GBP