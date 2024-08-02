1 British pound sterling to Rwandan francs

Convert GBP to RWF at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
1,683 rwf

£1.000 GBP = R₣1,683 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,707.13001,707.1300
Low1,673.67001,617.5100
Average1,692.66071,665.5878
Change0.59%3.92%
1 GBP to RWF stats

The performance of GBP to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,707.1300 and a 30 day low of 1,673.6700. This means the 30 day average was 1,692.6607. The change for GBP to RWF was 0.59.

The performance of GBP to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,707.1300 and a 90 day low of 1,617.5100. This means the 90 day average was 1,665.5878. The change for GBP to RWF was 3.92.

How to convert British pounds sterling to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Rwandan Franc
1 GBP1,683.47000 RWF
5 GBP8,417.35000 RWF
10 GBP16,834.70000 RWF
20 GBP33,669.40000 RWF
50 GBP84,173.50000 RWF
100 GBP168,347.00000 RWF
250 GBP420,867.50000 RWF
500 GBP841,735.00000 RWF
1000 GBP1,683,470.00000 RWF
2000 GBP3,366,940.00000 RWF
5000 GBP8,417,350.00000 RWF
10000 GBP16,834,700.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / British Pound Sterling
1 RWF0.00059 GBP
5 RWF0.00297 GBP
10 RWF0.00594 GBP
20 RWF0.01188 GBP
50 RWF0.02970 GBP
100 RWF0.05940 GBP
250 RWF0.14850 GBP
500 RWF0.29700 GBP
1000 RWF0.59401 GBP
2000 RWF1.18802 GBP
5000 RWF2.97005 GBP
10000 RWF5.94010 GBP