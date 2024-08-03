British pound sterling to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Rwandan francs is currently 1,683.470 today, reflecting a 0.337% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.458% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 1,701.290 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 1,674.250 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a 0.487% increase in value.