100 Czech korunas to US dollars

Convert CZK to USD at the real exchange rate

100 czk
4.23 usd

1.00000 CZK = 0.04234 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / US Dollar
1 CZK0.04234 USD
5 CZK0.21171 USD
10 CZK0.42342 USD
20 CZK0.84685 USD
50 CZK2.11712 USD
100 CZK4.23423 USD
250 CZK10.58558 USD
500 CZK21.17115 USD
1000 CZK42.34230 USD
2000 CZK84.68460 USD
5000 CZK211.71150 USD
10000 CZK423.42300 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 USD23.61700 CZK
5 USD118.08500 CZK
10 USD236.17000 CZK
20 USD472.34000 CZK
50 USD1180.85000 CZK
100 USD2361.70000 CZK
250 USD5904.25000 CZK
500 USD11808.50000 CZK
1000 USD23617.00000 CZK
2000 USD47234.00000 CZK
5000 USD118085.00000 CZK
10000 USD236170.00000 CZK