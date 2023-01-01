10 thousand Swiss francs to Vanuatu vatus

Convert CHF to VUV at the real exchange rate

10,000 chf
1,321,140 vuv

1.00000 CHF = 132.11400 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:14 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

CHF to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 VUV
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.056987.75971.435221.647670.9677518.3969
1GBP1.1532711.21895101.2161.655271.90031.1160821.2177
1USD0.946150.820378183.0351.357951.558970.9156517.4065
1INR0.01139480.009879910.012043110.01635390.01877480.01102730.209628

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Vanuatu Vatu
1 CHF132.11400 VUV
5 CHF660.57000 VUV
10 CHF1321.14000 VUV
20 CHF2642.28000 VUV
50 CHF6605.70000 VUV
100 CHF13211.40000 VUV
250 CHF33028.50000 VUV
500 CHF66057.00000 VUV
1000 CHF132114.00000 VUV
2000 CHF264228.00000 VUV
5000 CHF660570.00000 VUV
10000 CHF1321140.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Swiss Franc
1 VUV0.00757 CHF
5 VUV0.03785 CHF
10 VUV0.07569 CHF
20 VUV0.15138 CHF
50 VUV0.37846 CHF
100 VUV0.75692 CHF
250 VUV1.89231 CHF
500 VUV3.78462 CHF
1000 VUV7.56923 CHF
2000 VUV15.13846 CHF
5000 VUV37.84615 CHF
10000 VUV75.69230 CHF