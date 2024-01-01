Belarusian rubles to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert BYN to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
1,373.55 myr

Br1.000 BYN = RM1.374 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.44031.4504
Low1.37361.3736
Average1.42631.4359
Change-4.63%-5.24%
1 BYN to MYR stats

The performance of BYN to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4403 and a 30 day low of 1.3736. This means the 30 day average was 1.4263. The change for BYN to MYR was -4.63.

The performance of BYN to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4504 and a 90 day low of 1.3736. This means the 90 day average was 1.4359. The change for BYN to MYR was -5.24.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BYN1.37355 MYR
5 BYN6.86775 MYR
10 BYN13.73550 MYR
20 BYN27.47100 MYR
50 BYN68.67750 MYR
100 BYN137.35500 MYR
250 BYN343.38750 MYR
500 BYN686.77500 MYR
1000 BYN1,373.55000 MYR
2000 BYN2,747.10000 MYR
5000 BYN6,867.75000 MYR
10000 BYN13,735.50000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Belarusian Ruble
1 MYR0.72804 BYN
5 MYR3.64020 BYN
10 MYR7.28039 BYN
20 MYR14.56078 BYN
50 MYR36.40195 BYN
100 MYR72.80390 BYN
250 MYR182.00975 BYN
500 MYR364.01950 BYN
1000 MYR728.03900 BYN
2000 MYR1,456.07800 BYN
5000 MYR3,640.19500 BYN
10000 MYR7,280.39000 BYN