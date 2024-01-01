Belarusian rubles to Jamaican dollars today

Convert BYN to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
47,739.10 jmd

Br1.000 BYN = J$47.74 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High47.891548.1465
Low47.644347.4753
Average47.770347.6833
Change0.20%0.32%
1 BYN to JMD stats

The performance of BYN to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 47.8915 and a 30 day low of 47.6443. This means the 30 day average was 47.7703. The change for BYN to JMD was 0.20.

The performance of BYN to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 48.1465 and a 90 day low of 47.4753. This means the 90 day average was 47.6833. The change for BYN to JMD was 0.32.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Jamaican Dollar
1 BYN47.73910 JMD
5 BYN238.69550 JMD
10 BYN477.39100 JMD
20 BYN954.78200 JMD
50 BYN2,386.95500 JMD
100 BYN4,773.91000 JMD
250 BYN11,934.77500 JMD
500 BYN23,869.55000 JMD
1000 BYN47,739.10000 JMD
2000 BYN95,478.20000 JMD
5000 BYN238,695.50000 JMD
10000 BYN477,391.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Belarusian Ruble
1 JMD0.02095 BYN
5 JMD0.10474 BYN
10 JMD0.20947 BYN
20 JMD0.41894 BYN
50 JMD1.04736 BYN
100 JMD2.09472 BYN
250 JMD5.23680 BYN
500 JMD10.47360 BYN
1000 JMD20.94720 BYN
2000 JMD41.89440 BYN
5000 JMD104.73600 BYN
10000 JMD209.47200 BYN