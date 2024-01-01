Botswanan pulas to Argentine pesos today

Convert BWP to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
69,203.20 ars

P1.000 BWP = $69.20 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
BWP to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High69.203269.2032
Low67.162164.4972
Average68.259366.7259
Change3.04%6.85%
1 BWP to ARS stats

The performance of BWP to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 69.2032 and a 30 day low of 67.1621. This means the 30 day average was 68.2593. The change for BWP to ARS was 3.04.

The performance of BWP to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 69.2032 and a 90 day low of 64.4972. This means the 90 day average was 66.7259. The change for BWP to ARS was 6.85.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Argentine Peso
1 BWP69.20320 ARS
5 BWP346.01600 ARS
10 BWP692.03200 ARS
20 BWP1,384.06400 ARS
50 BWP3,460.16000 ARS
100 BWP6,920.32000 ARS
250 BWP17,300.80000 ARS
500 BWP34,601.60000 ARS
1000 BWP69,203.20000 ARS
2000 BWP138,406.40000 ARS
5000 BWP346,016.00000 ARS
10000 BWP692,032.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Botswanan Pula
1 ARS0.01445 BWP
5 ARS0.07225 BWP
10 ARS0.14450 BWP
20 ARS0.28900 BWP
50 ARS0.72251 BWP
100 ARS1.44502 BWP
250 ARS3.61255 BWP
500 ARS7.22510 BWP
1000 ARS14.45020 BWP
2000 ARS28.90040 BWP
5000 ARS72.25100 BWP
10000 ARS144.50200 BWP