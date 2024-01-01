10 Bhutanese ngultrums to Canadian dollars

Convert BTN to CAD at the real exchange rate

10 btn
0.17 cad

1.000 BTN = 0.01651 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:56
Wise

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.37918.9840.9410.8041.3631.6931.552
1 CAD0.725113.7680.6830.5830.9881.2281.126
1 ZAR0.0530.07310.050.0420.0720.0890.082
1 EUR1.0631.46520.1710.8541.4481.7991.649

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Canadian Dollar
1 BTN0.01651 CAD
5 BTN0.08255 CAD
10 BTN0.16509 CAD
20 BTN0.33018 CAD
50 BTN0.82545 CAD
100 BTN1.65090 CAD
250 BTN4.12725 CAD
500 BTN8.25450 CAD
1000 BTN16.50900 CAD
2000 BTN33.01800 CAD
5000 BTN82.54500 CAD
10000 BTN165.09000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 CAD60.57290 BTN
5 CAD302.86450 BTN
10 CAD605.72900 BTN
20 CAD1,211.45800 BTN
50 CAD3,028.64500 BTN
100 CAD6,057.29000 BTN
250 CAD15,143.22500 BTN
500 CAD30,286.45000 BTN
1000 CAD60,572.90000 BTN
2000 CAD121,145.80000 BTN
5000 CAD302,864.50000 BTN
10000 CAD605,729.00000 BTN