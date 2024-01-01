Bahamian dollars to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert BSD to SHP at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = £0.7884 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:17
BSD to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SHP
1 BSD to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.79250.7925
Low0.76690.7448
Average0.77690.7652
Change2.37%3.26%
1 BSD to SHP stats

The performance of BSD to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7925 and a 30 day low of 0.7669. This means the 30 day average was 0.7769. The change for BSD to SHP was 2.37.

The performance of BSD to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7925 and a 90 day low of 0.7448. This means the 90 day average was 0.7652. The change for BSD to SHP was 3.26.

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 BSD0.78843 SHP
5 BSD3.94213 SHP
10 BSD7.88426 SHP
20 BSD15.76852 SHP
50 BSD39.42130 SHP
100 BSD78.84260 SHP
250 BSD197.10650 SHP
500 BSD394.21300 SHP
1000 BSD788.42600 SHP
2000 BSD1,576.85200 SHP
5000 BSD3,942.13000 SHP
10000 BSD7,884.26000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bahamian Dollar
1 SHP1.26835 BSD
5 SHP6.34175 BSD
10 SHP12.68350 BSD
20 SHP25.36700 BSD
50 SHP63.41750 BSD
100 SHP126.83500 BSD
250 SHP317.08750 BSD
500 SHP634.17500 BSD
1000 SHP1,268.35000 BSD
2000 SHP2,536.70000 BSD
5000 SHP6,341.75000 BSD
10000 SHP12,683.50000 BSD