Bahamian dollars to Hungarian forints today

Convert BSD to HUF at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = Ft385.7 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:06
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BSD to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 BSD to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High387.3920387.3920
Low370.7010351.6660
Average378.6661365.3481
Change3.92%8.94%
View full history

1 BSD to HUF stats

The performance of BSD to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 387.3920 and a 30 day low of 370.7010. This means the 30 day average was 378.6661. The change for BSD to HUF was 3.92.

The performance of BSD to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 387.3920 and a 90 day low of 351.6660. This means the 90 day average was 365.3481. The change for BSD to HUF was 8.94.

Track market ratesView BSD to HUF chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.53384.3861.3961.6941.33918.0830.788
1 AUD0.652155.0580.9111.1050.87411.7980.514
1 INR0.0120.01810.0170.020.0160.2140.009
1 CAD0.7161.09860.45111.2130.95912.9540.565

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 BSD385.69900 HUF
5 BSD1,928.49500 HUF
10 BSD3,856.99000 HUF
20 BSD7,713.98000 HUF
50 BSD19,284.95000 HUF
100 BSD38,569.90000 HUF
250 BSD96,424.75000 HUF
500 BSD192,849.50000 HUF
1000 BSD385,699.00000 HUF
2000 BSD771,398.00000 HUF
5000 BSD1,928,495.00000 HUF
10000 BSD3,856,990.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bahamian Dollar
2000 HUF5.18540 BSD
5000 HUF12.96350 BSD
10000 HUF25.92700 BSD
15000 HUF38.89050 BSD
20000 HUF51.85400 BSD
30000 HUF77.78100 BSD
40000 HUF103.70800 BSD
50000 HUF129.63500 BSD
60000 HUF155.56200 BSD
100000 HUF259.27000 BSD
150000 HUF388.90500 BSD
200000 HUF518.54000 BSD