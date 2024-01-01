Bahamian dollars to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert BSD to CRC at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = ₡508.1 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:59
BSD to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CRC
1 BSD to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High515.9650526.1600
Low508.1400508.1400
Average512.4938516.5876
Change-1.18%-3.18%
1 BSD to CRC stats

The performance of BSD to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 515.9650 and a 30 day low of 508.1400. This means the 30 day average was 512.4938. The change for BSD to CRC was -1.18.

The performance of BSD to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 526.1600 and a 90 day low of 508.1400. This means the 90 day average was 516.5876. The change for BSD to CRC was -3.18.

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 BSD508.14000 CRC
5 BSD2,540.70000 CRC
10 BSD5,081.40000 CRC
20 BSD10,162.80000 CRC
50 BSD25,407.00000 CRC
100 BSD50,814.00000 CRC
250 BSD127,035.00000 CRC
500 BSD254,070.00000 CRC
1000 BSD508,140.00000 CRC
2000 BSD1,016,280.00000 CRC
5000 BSD2,540,700.00000 CRC
10000 BSD5,081,400.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bahamian Dollar
1 CRC0.00197 BSD
5 CRC0.00984 BSD
10 CRC0.01968 BSD
20 CRC0.03936 BSD
50 CRC0.09840 BSD
100 CRC0.19680 BSD
250 CRC0.49199 BSD
500 CRC0.98398 BSD
1000 CRC1.96796 BSD
2000 CRC3.93592 BSD
5000 CRC9.83980 BSD
10000 CRC19.67960 BSD