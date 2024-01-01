1 Bahamian dollar to Canadian dollars

Convert BSD to CAD at the real exchange rate

1 bsd
1.38 cad

1.000 BSD = 1.376 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:03
Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.54883.51.3761.6891.36218.9780.803
1 AUD0.646153.9290.8891.0910.8812.2570.518
1 INR0.0120.01910.0160.020.0160.2270.01
1 CAD0.7271.12560.66311.2270.9913.7870.583

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 BSD1.37645 CAD
5 BSD6.88225 CAD
10 BSD13.76450 CAD
20 BSD27.52900 CAD
50 BSD68.82250 CAD
100 BSD137.64500 CAD
250 BSD344.11250 CAD
500 BSD688.22500 CAD
1000 BSD1,376.45000 CAD
2000 BSD2,752.90000 CAD
5000 BSD6,882.25000 CAD
10000 BSD13,764.50000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bahamian Dollar
1 CAD0.72651 BSD
5 CAD3.63254 BSD
10 CAD7.26507 BSD
20 CAD14.53014 BSD
50 CAD36.32535 BSD
100 CAD72.65070 BSD
250 CAD181.62675 BSD
500 CAD363.25350 BSD
1000 CAD726.50700 BSD
2000 CAD1,453.01400 BSD
5000 CAD3,632.53500 BSD
10000 CAD7,265.07000 BSD