Bolivian boliviano to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Vanuatu vatus is currently 17.646 today, reflecting a -0.139% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.106% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 17.818 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 17.484 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -1.698% decrease in value.