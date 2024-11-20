Bolivian boliviano to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to New Taiwan dollars is currently 4.689 today, reflecting a 0.066% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.179% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 4.719 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 4.674 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.541% decrease in value.