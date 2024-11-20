Bolivian boliviano to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Nepalese rupees is currently 19.516 today, reflecting a 0.071% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.129% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 19.613 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 19.471 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.540% decrease in value.