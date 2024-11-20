Bolivian boliviano to Lesotho lotis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Lesotho lotis is currently 2.611 today, reflecting a 0.907% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.388% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Lesotho lotis has fluctuated between a high of 2.656 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 2.586 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.762% increase in value.