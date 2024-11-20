Bolivian boliviano to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Liberian dollars is currently 26.596 today, reflecting a -0.286% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -3.342% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 27.516 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 26.555 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -1.528% decrease in value.