Bolivian boliviano to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Comorian francs is currently 67.134 today, reflecting a 0.103% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.129% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 67.792 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 66.929 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.625% decrease in value.