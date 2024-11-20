Bolivian boliviano to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Egyptian pounds is currently 7.159 today, reflecting a 0.218% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.535% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 7.198 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 7.118 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.627% decrease in value.