Bolivian boliviano to Brunei dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Brunei dollars is currently 0.193 today, reflecting a -0.050% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.089% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Brunei dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.195 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 0.193 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.615% decrease in value.