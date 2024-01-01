10 Brunei dollars to Norwegian kroner

Convert BND to NOK at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = kr8.202 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:28
BND to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NOK
1 BND to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.34238.3423
Low8.20218.0403
Average8.29358.2210
Change-1.39%1.47%
1 BND to NOK stats

The performance of BND to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.3423 and a 30 day low of 8.2021. This means the 30 day average was 8.2935. The change for BND to NOK was -1.39.

The performance of BND to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.3423 and a 90 day low of 8.0403. This means the 90 day average was 8.2210. The change for BND to NOK was 1.47.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9431.3961.69118.0441.3381.530.788
1 EUR1.0611.481.79319.1311.4181.6220.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21112.9280.9581.0960.564
1 NZD0.5910.5580.826110.6720.7910.9050.466

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 BND8.20206 NOK
5 BND41.01030 NOK
10 BND82.02060 NOK
20 BND164.04120 NOK
50 BND410.10300 NOK
100 BND820.20600 NOK
250 BND2,050.51500 NOK
500 BND4,101.03000 NOK
1000 BND8,202.06000 NOK
2000 BND16,404.12000 NOK
5000 BND41,010.30000 NOK
10000 BND82,020.60000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Brunei Dollar
1 NOK0.12192 BND
5 NOK0.60961 BND
10 NOK1.21921 BND
20 NOK2.43842 BND
50 NOK6.09605 BND
100 NOK12.19210 BND
250 NOK30.48025 BND
500 NOK60.96050 BND
1000 NOK121.92100 BND
2000 NOK243.84200 BND
5000 NOK609.60500 BND
10000 NOK1,219.21000 BND