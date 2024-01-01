500 Norwegian kroner to Brunei dollars

Convert NOK to BND at the real exchange rate

500 nok
60.58 bnd

kr1.000 NOK = B$0.1212 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12790.1288
Low0.12120.1212
Average0.12390.1259
Change-5.24%-2.89%
1 NOK to BND stats

The performance of NOK to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1279 and a 30 day low of 0.1212. This means the 30 day average was 0.1239. The change for NOK to BND was -5.24.

The performance of NOK to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1288 and a 90 day low of 0.1212. This means the 90 day average was 0.1259. The change for NOK to BND was -2.89.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Brunei Dollar
1 NOK0.12116 BND
5 NOK0.60578 BND
10 NOK1.21156 BND
20 NOK2.42312 BND
50 NOK6.05780 BND
100 NOK12.11560 BND
250 NOK30.28900 BND
500 NOK60.57800 BND
1000 NOK121.15600 BND
2000 NOK242.31200 BND
5000 NOK605.78000 BND
10000 NOK1,211.56000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 BND8.25380 NOK
5 BND41.26900 NOK
10 BND82.53800 NOK
20 BND165.07600 NOK
50 BND412.69000 NOK
100 BND825.38000 NOK
250 BND2,063.45000 NOK
500 BND4,126.90000 NOK
1000 BND8,253.80000 NOK
2000 BND16,507.60000 NOK
5000 BND41,269.00000 NOK
10000 BND82,538.00000 NOK