20 Brunei dollars to South Korean wons

Convert BND to KRW at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = ₩1,041 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:07
BND to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KRW
1 BND to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,054.90001,054.9000
Low1,039.14001,017.5200
Average1,045.78471,034.2468
Change-0.50%1.76%
1 BND to KRW stats

The performance of BND to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,054.9000 and a 30 day low of 1,039.1400. This means the 30 day average was 1,045.7847. The change for BND to KRW was -0.50.

The performance of BND to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,054.9000 and a 90 day low of 1,017.5200. This means the 90 day average was 1,034.2468. The change for BND to KRW was 1.76.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9431.3961.69118.061.3381.530.788
1 EUR1.0611.481.79319.1491.4191.6230.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21112.9380.9591.0960.564
1 NZD0.5910.5580.826110.6820.7910.9050.466

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / South Korean Won
1 BND1,041.16000 KRW
5 BND5,205.80000 KRW
10 BND10,411.60000 KRW
20 BND20,823.20000 KRW
50 BND52,058.00000 KRW
100 BND104,116.00000 KRW
250 BND260,290.00000 KRW
500 BND520,580.00000 KRW
1000 BND1,041,160.00000 KRW
2000 BND2,082,320.00000 KRW
5000 BND5,205,800.00000 KRW
10000 BND10,411,600.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Brunei Dollar
1 KRW0.00096 BND
5 KRW0.00480 BND
10 KRW0.00960 BND
20 KRW0.01921 BND
50 KRW0.04802 BND
100 KRW0.09605 BND
250 KRW0.24012 BND
500 KRW0.48024 BND
1000 KRW0.96047 BND
2000 KRW1.92094 BND
5000 KRW4.80235 BND
10000 KRW9.60470 BND
20000 KRW19.20940 BND
30000 KRW28.81410 BND
40000 KRW38.41880 BND
50000 KRW48.02350 BND