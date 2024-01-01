20 Brunei dollars to South Korean wons
Convert BND to KRW at the real exchange rate
BND to KRW conversion chart
1 BND = 1,041.16000 KRW
0
|1 BND to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1,054.9000
|1,054.9000
|Low
|1,039.1400
|1,017.5200
|Average
|1,045.7847
|1,034.2468
|Change
|-0.50%
|1.76%
|View full history
1 BND to KRW stats
The performance of BND to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,054.9000 and a 30 day low of 1,039.1400. This means the 30 day average was 1,045.7847. The change for BND to KRW was -0.50.
The performance of BND to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,054.9000 and a 90 day low of 1,017.5200. This means the 90 day average was 1,034.2468. The change for BND to KRW was 1.76.
|Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / South Korean Won
|1 BND
|1,041.16000 KRW
|5 BND
|5,205.80000 KRW
|10 BND
|10,411.60000 KRW
|20 BND
|20,823.20000 KRW
|50 BND
|52,058.00000 KRW
|100 BND
|104,116.00000 KRW
|250 BND
|260,290.00000 KRW
|500 BND
|520,580.00000 KRW
|1000 BND
|1,041,160.00000 KRW
|2000 BND
|2,082,320.00000 KRW
|5000 BND
|5,205,800.00000 KRW
|10000 BND
|10,411,600.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Brunei Dollar
|1 KRW
|0.00096 BND
|5 KRW
|0.00480 BND
|10 KRW
|0.00960 BND
|20 KRW
|0.01921 BND
|50 KRW
|0.04802 BND
|100 KRW
|0.09605 BND
|250 KRW
|0.24012 BND
|500 KRW
|0.48024 BND
|1000 KRW
|0.96047 BND
|2000 KRW
|1.92094 BND
|5000 KRW
|4.80235 BND
|10000 KRW
|9.60470 BND
|20000 KRW
|19.20940 BND
|30000 KRW
|28.81410 BND
|40000 KRW
|38.41880 BND
|50000 KRW
|48.02350 BND