1 Brunei dollar to Colombian pesos

Convert BND to COP at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BND = $3,277 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:24
BND to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

COP
1 BND to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,360.88003,360.8800
Low3,236.55003,087.5400
Average3,301.54903,243.5268
Change0.81%5.68%
1 BND to COP stats

The performance of BND to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,360.8800 and a 30 day low of 3,236.5500. This means the 30 day average was 3,301.5490. The change for BND to COP was 0.81.

The performance of BND to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,360.8800 and a 90 day low of 3,087.5400. This means the 90 day average was 3,243.5268. The change for BND to COP was 5.68.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9441.3961.69218.0541.3381.5310.788
1 EUR1.0611.481.79319.1351.4181.6230.835
1 CAD0.7160.67611.21212.9330.9591.0970.565
1 NZD0.5910.5580.825110.6730.7910.9050.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 BND3,277.20000 COP
5 BND16,386.00000 COP
10 BND32,772.00000 COP
20 BND65,544.00000 COP
50 BND163,860.00000 COP
100 BND327,720.00000 COP
250 BND819,300.00000 COP
500 BND1,638,600.00000 COP
1000 BND3,277,200.00000 COP
2000 BND6,554,400.00000 COP
5000 BND16,386,000.00000 COP
10000 BND32,772,000.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Brunei Dollar
1 COP0.00031 BND
5 COP0.00153 BND
10 COP0.00305 BND
20 COP0.00610 BND
50 COP0.01526 BND
100 COP0.03051 BND
250 COP0.07628 BND
500 COP0.15257 BND
1000 COP0.30514 BND
2000 COP0.61028 BND
5000 COP1.52570 BND
10000 COP3.05139 BND