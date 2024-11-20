Brunei dollar to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Colombian pesos is currently 3,277.200 today, reflecting a -0.233% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.285% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 3,364.810 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 3,274.770 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 1.528% increase in value.