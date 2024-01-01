5 Bermudan dollars to South African rand

Convert BMD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = R18.05 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:58
BMD to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ZAR
1 BMD to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.284618.2846
Low17.305417.1023
Average17.765717.6566
Change2.47%0.20%
1 BMD to ZAR stats

The performance of BMD to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.2846 and a 30 day low of 17.3054. This means the 30 day average was 17.7657. The change for BMD to ZAR was 2.47.

The performance of BMD to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.2846 and a 90 day low of 17.1023. This means the 90 day average was 17.6566. The change for BMD to ZAR was 0.20.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / South African Rand
1 BMD18.05140 ZAR
5 BMD90.25700 ZAR
10 BMD180.51400 ZAR
20 BMD361.02800 ZAR
50 BMD902.57000 ZAR
100 BMD1,805.14000 ZAR
250 BMD4,512.85000 ZAR
500 BMD9,025.70000 ZAR
1000 BMD18,051.40000 ZAR
2000 BMD36,102.80000 ZAR
5000 BMD90,257.00000 ZAR
10000 BMD180,514.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Bermudan Dollar
1 ZAR0.05540 BMD
5 ZAR0.27699 BMD
10 ZAR0.55397 BMD
20 ZAR1.10795 BMD
50 ZAR2.76987 BMD
100 ZAR5.53974 BMD
250 ZAR13.84935 BMD
500 ZAR27.69870 BMD
1000 ZAR55.39740 BMD
2000 ZAR110.79480 BMD
5000 ZAR276.98700 BMD
10000 ZAR553.97400 BMD