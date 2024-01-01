5 Bermudan dollars to Lebanese pounds

Convert BMD to LBP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = ل.ل.89,530 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:55
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LBP
1 BMD to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High89,554.500089,558.9000
Low89,500.000089,477.6000
Average89,531.040089,524.2978
Change-0.00%0.03%
View full history

1 BMD to LBP stats

The performance of BMD to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 89,554.5000 and a 30 day low of 89,500.0000. This means the 30 day average was 89,531.0400. The change for BMD to LBP was -0.00.

The performance of BMD to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 89,558.9000 and a 90 day low of 89,477.6000. This means the 90 day average was 89,524.2978. The change for BMD to LBP was 0.03.

Track market ratesView BMD to LBP chart

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39584.3860.9431.691.33718.0480.788
1 CAD0.717160.4770.6761.2110.95812.9350.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.0611.4889.51311.7921.41819.1450.836

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Lebanese Pound
1 BMD89,525.00000 LBP
5 BMD447,625.00000 LBP
10 BMD895,250.00000 LBP
20 BMD1,790,500.00000 LBP
50 BMD4,476,250.00000 LBP
100 BMD8,952,500.00000 LBP
250 BMD22,381,250.00000 LBP
500 BMD44,762,500.00000 LBP
1000 BMD89,525,000.00000 LBP
2000 BMD179,050,000.00000 LBP
5000 BMD447,625,000.00000 LBP
10000 BMD895,250,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Bermudan Dollar
1 LBP0.00001 BMD
5 LBP0.00006 BMD
10 LBP0.00011 BMD
20 LBP0.00022 BMD
50 LBP0.00056 BMD
100 LBP0.00112 BMD
250 LBP0.00279 BMD
500 LBP0.00559 BMD
1000 LBP0.01117 BMD
2000 LBP0.02234 BMD
5000 LBP0.05585 BMD
10000 LBP0.11170 BMD