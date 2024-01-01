100 Bermudan dollars to Icelandic krónas

Convert BMD to ISK at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = kr137.2 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:37
BMD to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ISK
1 BMD to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High139.3800139.3800
Low136.1950134.8450
Average137.8287137.1163
Change-0.13%0.50%
1 BMD to ISK stats

The performance of BMD to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 139.3800 and a 30 day low of 136.1950. This means the 30 day average was 137.8287. The change for BMD to ISK was -0.13.

The performance of BMD to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 139.3800 and a 90 day low of 134.8450. This means the 90 day average was 137.1163. The change for BMD to ISK was 0.50.

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 BMD137.23000 ISK
5 BMD686.15000 ISK
10 BMD1,372.30000 ISK
20 BMD2,744.60000 ISK
50 BMD6,861.50000 ISK
100 BMD13,723.00000 ISK
250 BMD34,307.50000 ISK
500 BMD68,615.00000 ISK
1000 BMD137,230.00000 ISK
2000 BMD274,460.00000 ISK
5000 BMD686,150.00000 ISK
10000 BMD1,372,300.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bermudan Dollar
1 ISK0.00729 BMD
5 ISK0.03644 BMD
10 ISK0.07287 BMD
20 ISK0.14574 BMD
50 ISK0.36435 BMD
100 ISK0.72870 BMD
250 ISK1.82176 BMD
500 ISK3.64352 BMD
1000 ISK7.28704 BMD
2000 ISK14.57408 BMD
5000 ISK36.43520 BMD
10000 ISK72.87040 BMD