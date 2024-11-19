Bermudan dollar to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Icelandic krónas is currently 137.230 today, reflecting a 0.597% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.252% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 139.800 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 136.360 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.459% decrease in value.