50 Bermudan dollars to Costa Rican colóns

Convert BMD to CRC at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = ₡508.7 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:08
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CRC
1 BMD to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High515.9650526.1600
Low508.6800508.6800
Average512.7300516.7201
Change-1.24%-2.16%
View full history

1 BMD to CRC stats

The performance of BMD to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 515.9650 and a 30 day low of 508.6800. This means the 30 day average was 512.7300. The change for BMD to CRC was -1.24.

The performance of BMD to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 526.1600 and a 90 day low of 508.6800. This means the 90 day average was 516.7201. The change for BMD to CRC was -2.16.

Track market ratesView BMD to CRC chart

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39584.3860.9441.691.33818.0380.788
1 CAD0.717160.4770.6761.2110.95912.9270.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.061.47989.43711.7921.41819.1170.836

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 BMD508.68000 CRC
5 BMD2,543.40000 CRC
10 BMD5,086.80000 CRC
20 BMD10,173.60000 CRC
50 BMD25,434.00000 CRC
100 BMD50,868.00000 CRC
250 BMD127,170.00000 CRC
500 BMD254,340.00000 CRC
1000 BMD508,680.00000 CRC
2000 BMD1,017,360.00000 CRC
5000 BMD2,543,400.00000 CRC
10000 BMD5,086,800.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bermudan Dollar
1 CRC0.00197 BMD
5 CRC0.00983 BMD
10 CRC0.01966 BMD
20 CRC0.03932 BMD
50 CRC0.09829 BMD
100 CRC0.19659 BMD
250 CRC0.49147 BMD
500 CRC0.98294 BMD
1000 CRC1.96587 BMD
2000 CRC3.93174 BMD
5000 CRC9.82935 BMD
10000 CRC19.65870 BMD