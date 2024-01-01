1 Bermudan dollar to Chilean pesos

Convert BMD to CLP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = $972.0 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:03
BMD to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CLP
1 BMD to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High985.5800985.5800
Low945.6850897.7300
Average961.8258937.0253
Change2.17%6.08%
1 BMD to CLP stats

The performance of BMD to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 985.5800 and a 30 day low of 945.6850. This means the 30 day average was 961.8258. The change for BMD to CLP was 2.17.

The performance of BMD to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 985.5800 and a 90 day low of 897.7300. This means the 90 day average was 937.0253. The change for BMD to CLP was 6.08.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 BMD971.96000 CLP
5 BMD4,859.80000 CLP
10 BMD9,719.60000 CLP
20 BMD19,439.20000 CLP
50 BMD48,598.00000 CLP
100 BMD97,196.00000 CLP
250 BMD242,990.00000 CLP
500 BMD485,980.00000 CLP
1000 BMD971,960.00000 CLP
2000 BMD1,943,920.00000 CLP
5000 BMD4,859,800.00000 CLP
10000 BMD9,719,600.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Bermudan Dollar
1 CLP0.00103 BMD
5 CLP0.00514 BMD
10 CLP0.01029 BMD
20 CLP0.02058 BMD
50 CLP0.05144 BMD
100 CLP0.10289 BMD
250 CLP0.25721 BMD
500 CLP0.51443 BMD
1000 CLP1.02885 BMD
2000 CLP2.05770 BMD
5000 CLP5.14425 BMD
10000 CLP10.28850 BMD