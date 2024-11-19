Bermudan dollar to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Chilean pesos is currently 971.960 today, reflecting a 0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.382% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 985.620 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 969.255 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a -0.662% decrease in value.