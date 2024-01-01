50 Bermudan dollars to Canadian dollars

Convert BMD to CAD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = C$1.396 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CAD
1 BMD to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.40901.4090
Low1.38001.3421
Average1.39241.3697
Change1.13%2.73%
View full history

1 BMD to CAD stats

The performance of BMD to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4090 and a 30 day low of 1.3800. This means the 30 day average was 1.3924. The change for BMD to CAD was 1.13.

The performance of BMD to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4090 and a 90 day low of 1.3421. This means the 90 day average was 1.3697. The change for BMD to CAD was 2.73.

Track market ratesView BMD to CAD chart

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39684.3860.9441.6911.33918.0390.789
1 CAD0.716160.4570.6761.2120.95912.9230.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.061.47989.42411.7921.41919.1150.836

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 BMD1.39580 CAD
5 BMD6.97900 CAD
10 BMD13.95800 CAD
20 BMD27.91600 CAD
50 BMD69.79000 CAD
100 BMD139.58000 CAD
250 BMD348.95000 CAD
500 BMD697.90000 CAD
1000 BMD1,395.80000 CAD
2000 BMD2,791.60000 CAD
5000 BMD6,979.00000 CAD
10000 BMD13,958.00000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bermudan Dollar
1 CAD0.71644 BMD
5 CAD3.58218 BMD
10 CAD7.16435 BMD
20 CAD14.32870 BMD
50 CAD35.82175 BMD
100 CAD71.64350 BMD
250 CAD179.10875 BMD
500 CAD358.21750 BMD
1000 CAD716.43500 BMD
2000 CAD1,432.87000 BMD
5000 CAD3,582.17500 BMD
10000 CAD7,164.35000 BMD