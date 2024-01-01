1 Bahraini dinar to Lesotho lotis

Convert BHD to LSL at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = L47.97 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:55
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to LSL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LSL
1 BHD to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High48.518948.5189
Low45.908745.3702
Average47.097346.8393
Change2.81%1.34%
View full history

1 BHD to LSL stats

The performance of BHD to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 48.5189 and a 30 day low of 45.9087. This means the 30 day average was 47.0973. The change for BHD to LSL was 2.81.

The performance of BHD to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 48.5189 and a 90 day low of 45.3702. This means the 90 day average was 46.8393. The change for BHD to LSL was 1.34.

Track market ratesView BHD to LSL chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69218.0841,725.211.3961.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.05989.40311.79219.1591,827.771.4791.417
1 NZD0.59149.8850.558110.691,019.860.8250.791

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Lesotho Loti
1 BHD47.97450 LSL
5 BHD239.87250 LSL
10 BHD479.74500 LSL
20 BHD959.49000 LSL
50 BHD2,398.72500 LSL
100 BHD4,797.45000 LSL
250 BHD11,993.62500 LSL
500 BHD23,987.25000 LSL
1000 BHD47,974.50000 LSL
2000 BHD95,949.00000 LSL
5000 BHD239,872.50000 LSL
10000 BHD479,745.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Bahraini Dinar
1 LSL0.02084 BHD
5 LSL0.10422 BHD
10 LSL0.20844 BHD
20 LSL0.41689 BHD
50 LSL1.04222 BHD
100 LSL2.08444 BHD
250 LSL5.21110 BHD
500 LSL10.42220 BHD
1000 LSL20.84440 BHD
2000 LSL41.68880 BHD
5000 LSL104.22200 BHD
10000 LSL208.44400 BHD