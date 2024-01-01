1 thousand Bahraini dinars to South Korean wons
Convert BHD to KRW at the real exchange rate
BHD to KRW conversion chart
1 BHD = 3,696.31000 KRW
0
|1 BHD to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|3,736.5000
|3,736.5000
|Low
|3,632.8600
|3,475.5500
|Average
|3,681.5640
|3,591.4173
|Change
|1.74%
|4.17%
|View full history
1 BHD to KRW stats
The performance of BHD to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,736.5000 and a 30 day low of 3,632.8600. This means the 30 day average was 3,681.5640. The change for BHD to KRW was 1.74.
The performance of BHD to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,736.5000 and a 90 day low of 3,475.5500. This means the 90 day average was 3,591.4173. The change for BHD to KRW was 4.17.
|Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / South Korean Won
|1 BHD
|3,696.31000 KRW
|5 BHD
|18,481.55000 KRW
|10 BHD
|36,963.10000 KRW
|20 BHD
|73,926.20000 KRW
|50 BHD
|184,815.50000 KRW
|100 BHD
|369,631.00000 KRW
|250 BHD
|924,077.50000 KRW
|500 BHD
|1,848,155.00000 KRW
|1000 BHD
|3,696,310.00000 KRW
|2000 BHD
|7,392,620.00000 KRW
|5000 BHD
|18,481,550.00000 KRW
|10000 BHD
|36,963,100.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Bahraini Dinar
|1 KRW
|0.00027 BHD
|5 KRW
|0.00135 BHD
|10 KRW
|0.00271 BHD
|20 KRW
|0.00541 BHD
|50 KRW
|0.01353 BHD
|100 KRW
|0.02705 BHD
|250 KRW
|0.06764 BHD
|500 KRW
|0.13527 BHD
|1000 KRW
|0.27054 BHD
|2000 KRW
|0.54108 BHD
|5000 KRW
|1.35270 BHD
|10000 KRW
|2.70540 BHD
|20000 KRW
|5.41080 BHD
|30000 KRW
|8.11620 BHD
|40000 KRW
|10.82160 BHD
|50000 KRW
|13.52700 BHD