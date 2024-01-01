1 thousand Bahraini dinars to Egyptian pounds

Convert BHD to EGP at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = E£131.4 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:49
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EGP
1 BHD to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High131.6300131.6300
Low128.9660127.9660
Average130.0821129.1711
Change1.92%1.55%
View full history

1 BHD to EGP stats

The performance of BHD to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 131.6300 and a 30 day low of 128.9660. This means the 30 day average was 130.0821. The change for BHD to EGP was 1.92.

The performance of BHD to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 131.6300 and a 90 day low of 127.9660. This means the 90 day average was 129.1711. The change for BHD to EGP was 1.55.

Track market ratesView BHD to EGP chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69218.0461,725.211.3971.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.05989.37811.79219.1131,827.261.4791.417
1 NZD0.59149.8680.558110.6641,019.510.8250.791

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 BHD131.44300 EGP
5 BHD657.21500 EGP
10 BHD1,314.43000 EGP
20 BHD2,628.86000 EGP
50 BHD6,572.15000 EGP
100 BHD13,144.30000 EGP
250 BHD32,860.75000 EGP
500 BHD65,721.50000 EGP
1000 BHD131,443.00000 EGP
2000 BHD262,886.00000 EGP
5000 BHD657,215.00000 EGP
10000 BHD1,314,430.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bahraini Dinar
1 EGP0.00761 BHD
5 EGP0.03804 BHD
10 EGP0.07608 BHD
20 EGP0.15216 BHD
50 EGP0.38039 BHD
100 EGP0.76079 BHD
250 EGP1.90197 BHD
500 EGP3.80394 BHD
1000 EGP7.60788 BHD
2000 EGP15.21576 BHD
5000 EGP38.03940 BHD
10000 EGP76.07880 BHD