Bahraini dinars to Djiboutian francs today

Convert BHD to DJF at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = Fdj471.2 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:43
BHD to DJF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

DJF
1 BHD to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High472.3210472.4270
Low471.1630471.1220
Average471.6756471.6869
Change-0.06%-0.07%
1 BHD to DJF stats

The performance of BHD to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 472.3210 and a 30 day low of 471.1630. This means the 30 day average was 471.6756. The change for BHD to DJF was -0.06.

The performance of BHD to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 472.4270 and a 90 day low of 471.1220. This means the 90 day average was 471.6869. The change for BHD to DJF was -0.07.

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Djiboutian Franc
1 BHD471.16300 DJF
5 BHD2,355.81500 DJF
10 BHD4,711.63000 DJF
20 BHD9,423.26000 DJF
50 BHD23,558.15000 DJF
100 BHD47,116.30000 DJF
250 BHD117,790.75000 DJF
500 BHD235,581.50000 DJF
1000 BHD471,163.00000 DJF
2000 BHD942,326.00000 DJF
5000 BHD2,355,815.00000 DJF
10000 BHD4,711,630.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 DJF0.00212 BHD
5 DJF0.01061 BHD
10 DJF0.02122 BHD
20 DJF0.04245 BHD
50 DJF0.10612 BHD
100 DJF0.21224 BHD
250 DJF0.53060 BHD
500 DJF1.06121 BHD
1000 DJF2.12241 BHD
2000 DJF4.24482 BHD
5000 DJF10.61205 BHD
10000 DJF21.22410 BHD