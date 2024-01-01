250 Bahraini dinars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert BHD to BAM at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = KM4.901 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:11
BHD to BAM conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BAM
1 BHD to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.92964.9296
Low4.74614.6370
Average4.82754.7370
Change2.68%5.33%
1 BHD to BAM stats

The performance of BHD to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9296 and a 30 day low of 4.7461. This means the 30 day average was 4.8275. The change for BHD to BAM was 2.68.

The performance of BHD to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.9296 and a 90 day low of 4.6370. This means the 90 day average was 4.7370. The change for BHD to BAM was 5.33.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 BHD4.90064 BAM
5 BHD24.50320 BAM
10 BHD49.00640 BAM
20 BHD98.01280 BAM
50 BHD245.03200 BAM
100 BHD490.06400 BAM
250 BHD1,225.16000 BAM
500 BHD2,450.32000 BAM
1000 BHD4,900.64000 BAM
2000 BHD9,801.28000 BAM
5000 BHD24,503.20000 BAM
10000 BHD49,006.40000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Bahraini Dinar
1 BAM0.20406 BHD
5 BAM1.02027 BHD
10 BAM2.04055 BHD
20 BAM4.08110 BHD
50 BAM10.20275 BHD
100 BAM20.40550 BHD
250 BAM51.01375 BHD
500 BAM102.02750 BHD
1000 BAM204.05500 BHD
2000 BAM408.11000 BHD
5000 BAM1,020.27500 BHD
10000 BAM2,040.55000 BHD