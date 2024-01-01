500 Bahraini dinars to Armenian drams

Convert BHD to AMD at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ֏1,031 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:00
BHD to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AMD
1 BHD to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,031.20001,031.2500
Low1,023.94001,023.9400
Average1,027.41001,027.7008
Change0.43%0.42%
1 BHD to AMD stats

The performance of BHD to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,031.2000 and a 30 day low of 1,023.9400. This means the 30 day average was 1,027.4100. The change for BHD to AMD was 0.43.

The performance of BHD to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,031.2500 and a 90 day low of 1,023.9400. This means the 90 day average was 1,027.7008. The change for BHD to AMD was 0.42.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 BHD1,031.11000 AMD
5 BHD5,155.55000 AMD
10 BHD10,311.10000 AMD
20 BHD20,622.20000 AMD
50 BHD51,555.50000 AMD
100 BHD103,111.00000 AMD
250 BHD257,777.50000 AMD
500 BHD515,555.00000 AMD
1000 BHD1,031,110.00000 AMD
2000 BHD2,062,220.00000 AMD
5000 BHD5,155,550.00000 AMD
10000 BHD10,311,100.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bahraini Dinar
1 AMD0.00097 BHD
5 AMD0.00485 BHD
10 AMD0.00970 BHD
20 AMD0.01940 BHD
50 AMD0.04849 BHD
100 AMD0.09698 BHD
250 AMD0.24246 BHD
500 AMD0.48492 BHD
1000 AMD0.96983 BHD
2000 AMD1.93967 BHD
5000 AMD4.84917 BHD
10000 AMD9.69833 BHD