500 Bulgarian levs to Vietnamese dongs
Convert BGN to VND at the real exchange rate
BGN to VND conversion chart
1 BGN = 13,745.60000 VND
0
|1 BGN to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|14,161.4000
|14,291.6000
|Low
|13,668.9000
|13,668.9000
|Average
|13,922.8300
|13,976.7633
|Change
|-1.67%
|-3.35%
|View full history
1 BGN to VND stats
The performance of BGN to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14,161.4000 and a 30 day low of 13,668.9000. This means the 30 day average was 13,922.8300. The change for BGN to VND was -1.67.
The performance of BGN to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14,291.6000 and a 90 day low of 13,668.9000. This means the 90 day average was 13,976.7633. The change for BGN to VND was -3.35.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Vietnamese Dong
|1 BGN
|13,745.60000 VND
|5 BGN
|68,728.00000 VND
|10 BGN
|137,456.00000 VND
|20 BGN
|274,912.00000 VND
|50 BGN
|687,280.00000 VND
|100 BGN
|1,374,560.00000 VND
|250 BGN
|3,436,400.00000 VND
|500 BGN
|6,872,800.00000 VND
|1000 BGN
|13,745,600.00000 VND
|2000 BGN
|27,491,200.00000 VND
|5000 BGN
|68,728,000.00000 VND
|10000 BGN
|137,456,000.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bulgarian Lev
|1000 VND
|0.07275 BGN
|2000 VND
|0.14550 BGN
|5000 VND
|0.36375 BGN
|10000 VND
|0.72751 BGN
|20000 VND
|1.45501 BGN
|50000 VND
|3.63753 BGN
|100000 VND
|7.27505 BGN
|200000 VND
|14.55010 BGN
|500000 VND
|36.37525 BGN
|1000000 VND
|72.75050 BGN
|2000000 VND
|145.50100 BGN
|5000000 VND
|363.75250 BGN