500 Bulgarian levs to Vietnamese dongs

Convert BGN to VND at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = ₫13,750 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:43
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BGN to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

VND
1 BGN to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14,161.400014,291.6000
Low13,668.900013,668.9000
Average13,922.830013,976.7633
Change-1.67%-3.35%
View full history

1 BGN to VND stats

The performance of BGN to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14,161.4000 and a 30 day low of 13,668.9000. This means the 30 day average was 13,922.8300. The change for BGN to VND was -1.67.

The performance of BGN to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14,291.6000 and a 90 day low of 13,668.9000. This means the 90 day average was 13,976.7633. The change for BGN to VND was -3.35.

Track market ratesView BGN to VND chart

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6941.3981.5331.3380.78918.069
1 EUR1.05811.7921.4791.6221.4160.83519.122
1 NZD0.590.55810.8250.9050.790.46610.669
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21211.0970.9570.56512.925

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Vietnamese Dong
1 BGN13,745.60000 VND
5 BGN68,728.00000 VND
10 BGN137,456.00000 VND
20 BGN274,912.00000 VND
50 BGN687,280.00000 VND
100 BGN1,374,560.00000 VND
250 BGN3,436,400.00000 VND
500 BGN6,872,800.00000 VND
1000 BGN13,745,600.00000 VND
2000 BGN27,491,200.00000 VND
5000 BGN68,728,000.00000 VND
10000 BGN137,456,000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bulgarian Lev
1000 VND0.07275 BGN
2000 VND0.14550 BGN
5000 VND0.36375 BGN
10000 VND0.72751 BGN
20000 VND1.45501 BGN
50000 VND3.63753 BGN
100000 VND7.27505 BGN
200000 VND14.55010 BGN
500000 VND36.37525 BGN
1000000 VND72.75050 BGN
2000000 VND145.50100 BGN
5000000 VND363.75250 BGN