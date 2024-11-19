500 Bulgarian levs to Egyptian pounds

Convert BGN to EGP at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = E£26.81 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:07
BGN to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

EGP
1 BGN to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.462727.9162
Low26.579526.5795
Average26.945027.2744
Change-0.74%-3.61%
1 BGN to EGP stats

The performance of BGN to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.4627 and a 30 day low of 26.5795. This means the 30 day average was 26.9450. The change for BGN to EGP was -0.74.

The performance of BGN to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.9162 and a 90 day low of 26.5795. This means the 90 day average was 27.2744. The change for BGN to EGP was -3.61.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9441.6941.3971.5331.3380.78918.039
1 EUR1.05911.7941.481.6241.4170.83619.104
1 NZD0.590.55810.8250.9050.790.46610.651
1 CAD0.7160.6761.21211.0970.9570.56512.908

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Egyptian Pound
1 BGN26.80960 EGP
5 BGN134.04800 EGP
10 BGN268.09600 EGP
20 BGN536.19200 EGP
50 BGN1,340.48000 EGP
100 BGN2,680.96000 EGP
250 BGN6,702.40000 EGP
500 BGN13,404.80000 EGP
1000 BGN26,809.60000 EGP
2000 BGN53,619.20000 EGP
5000 BGN134,048.00000 EGP
10000 BGN268,096.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 EGP0.03730 BGN
5 EGP0.18650 BGN
10 EGP0.37300 BGN
20 EGP0.74600 BGN
50 EGP1.86501 BGN
100 EGP3.73001 BGN
250 EGP9.32503 BGN
500 EGP18.65005 BGN
1000 EGP37.30010 BGN
2000 EGP74.60020 BGN
5000 EGP186.50050 BGN
10000 EGP373.00100 BGN