100 Bulgarian levs to Egyptian pounds
Convert BGN to EGP at the real exchange rate
BGN to EGP conversion chart
1 BGN = 26.80980 EGP
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 BGN to EGP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|27.4627
|27.9162
|Low
|26.5795
|26.5795
|Average
|26.9448
|27.2743
|Change
|-0.75%
|-3.62%
|View full history
1 BGN to EGP stats
The performance of BGN to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.4627 and a 30 day low of 26.5795. This means the 30 day average was 26.9448. The change for BGN to EGP was -0.75.
The performance of BGN to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.9162 and a 90 day low of 26.5795. This means the 90 day average was 27.2743. The change for BGN to EGP was -3.62.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bulgarian levs to Egyptian pounds
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Egyptian Pound
|1 BGN
|26.80980 EGP
|5 BGN
|134.04900 EGP
|10 BGN
|268.09800 EGP
|20 BGN
|536.19600 EGP
|50 BGN
|1,340.49000 EGP
|100 BGN
|2,680.98000 EGP
|250 BGN
|6,702.45000 EGP
|500 BGN
|13,404.90000 EGP
|1000 BGN
|26,809.80000 EGP
|2000 BGN
|53,619.60000 EGP
|5000 BGN
|134,049.00000 EGP
|10000 BGN
|268,098.00000 EGP