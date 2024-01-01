10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert BGN to BAM at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = KM1.000 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:28
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BGN to BAM conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BAM
1 BGN to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.00061.0016
Low0.99670.9967
Average0.99991.0000
Change0.04%0.02%
View full history

1 BGN to BAM stats

The performance of BGN to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0006 and a 30 day low of 0.9967. This means the 30 day average was 0.9999. The change for BGN to BAM was 0.04.

The performance of BGN to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0016 and a 90 day low of 0.9967. This means the 90 day average was 1.0000. The change for BGN to BAM was 0.02.

Track market ratesView BGN to BAM chart

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6971.3991.5371.3390.79118.071
1 EUR1.05811.7951.481.6261.4160.83619.117
1 NZD0.5890.55710.8250.9060.7890.46610.65
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21311.0980.9570.56512.915

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 BGN1.00005 BAM
5 BGN5.00025 BAM
10 BGN10.00050 BAM
20 BGN20.00100 BAM
50 BGN50.00250 BAM
100 BGN100.00500 BAM
250 BGN250.01250 BAM
500 BGN500.02500 BAM
1000 BGN1,000.05000 BAM
2000 BGN2,000.10000 BAM
5000 BGN5,000.25000 BAM
10000 BGN10,000.50000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Bulgarian Lev
1 BAM0.99995 BGN
5 BAM4.99973 BGN
10 BAM9.99946 BGN
20 BAM19.99892 BGN
50 BAM49.99730 BGN
100 BAM99.99460 BGN
250 BAM249.98650 BGN
500 BAM499.97300 BGN
1000 BAM999.94600 BGN
2000 BAM1,999.89200 BGN
5000 BAM4,999.73000 BGN
10000 BAM9,999.46000 BGN