2,000 Bangladeshi takas to Panamanian balboas

Convert BDT to PAB at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = B/.0.008368 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to PAB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PAB
1 BDT to PABLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00840.0084
Low0.00840.0084
Average0.00840.0084
Change-0.03%-0.30%
View full history

1 BDT to PAB stats

The performance of BDT to PAB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0084 and a 30 day low of 0.0084. This means the 30 day average was 0.0084. The change for BDT to PAB was -0.03.

The performance of BDT to PAB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0084 and a 90 day low of 0.0084. This means the 90 day average was 0.0084. The change for BDT to PAB was -0.30.

Track market ratesView BDT to PAB chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9461.53958.8770.79284.4191.4017.24
1 EUR1.05711.62762.2540.83789.2611.4817.655
1 AUD0.650.615138.2670.51554.8680.914.705
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02610.0131.4340.0240.123

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Panamanian Balboa
1 BDT0.00837 PAB
5 BDT0.04184 PAB
10 BDT0.08368 PAB
20 BDT0.16736 PAB
50 BDT0.41840 PAB
100 BDT0.83680 PAB
250 BDT2.09200 PAB
500 BDT4.18400 PAB
1000 BDT8.36799 PAB
2000 BDT16.73598 PAB
5000 BDT41.83995 PAB
10000 BDT83.67990 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PAB119.50300 BDT
5 PAB597.51500 BDT
10 PAB1,195.03000 BDT
20 PAB2,390.06000 BDT
50 PAB5,975.15000 BDT
100 PAB11,950.30000 BDT
250 PAB29,875.75000 BDT
500 PAB59,751.50000 BDT
1000 PAB119,503.00000 BDT
2000 PAB239,006.00000 BDT
5000 PAB597,515.00000 BDT
10000 PAB1,195,030.00000 BDT