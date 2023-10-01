250 Australian dollars to Polish zloty

Convert AUD to PLN at the real exchange rate

250 aud
703.72 pln

1.00000 AUD = 2.81486 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:42 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

AUD to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 PLN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86631.0561587.69741.434041.641130.9672518.3919
1GBP1.1543311.2191101.2281.655291.894341.1165321.2295
1USD0.946850.820277183.0351.35781.553880.915817.4141
1INR0.01140280.009878690.012043110.01635210.01871360.01102910.20972

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 AUD2.81486 PLN
5 AUD14.07430 PLN
10 AUD28.14860 PLN
20 AUD56.29720 PLN
50 AUD140.74300 PLN
100 AUD281.48600 PLN
250 AUD703.71500 PLN
500 AUD1407.43000 PLN
1000 AUD2814.86000 PLN
2000 AUD5629.72000 PLN
5000 AUD14074.30000 PLN
10000 AUD28148.60000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Australian Dollar
1 PLN0.35526 AUD
5 PLN1.77629 AUD
10 PLN3.55258 AUD
20 PLN7.10516 AUD
50 PLN17.76290 AUD
100 PLN35.52580 AUD
250 PLN88.81450 AUD
500 PLN177.62900 AUD
1000 PLN355.25800 AUD
2000 PLN710.51600 AUD
5000 PLN1776.29000 AUD
10000 PLN3552.58000 AUD