1 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Guernsey pounds

Convert AOA to GGP at the real exchange rate

1000 aoa
0.94 ggp

1.00000 AOA = 0.00094 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:52
How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Guernsey pound
1 AOA0.00094 GGP
5 AOA0.00470 GGP
10 AOA0.00940 GGP
20 AOA0.01880 GGP
50 AOA0.04701 GGP
100 AOA0.09402 GGP
250 AOA0.23506 GGP
500 AOA0.47012 GGP
1000 AOA0.94024 GGP
2000 AOA1.88048 GGP
5000 AOA4.70119 GGP
10000 AOA9.40238 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 GGP1063.56000 AOA
5 GGP5317.80000 AOA
10 GGP10635.60000 AOA
20 GGP21271.20000 AOA
50 GGP53178.00000 AOA
100 GGP106356.00000 AOA
250 GGP265890.00000 AOA
500 GGP531780.00000 AOA
1000 GGP1063560.00000 AOA
2000 GGP2127120.00000 AOA
5000 GGP5317800.00000 AOA
10000 GGP10635600.00000 AOA